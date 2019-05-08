The Arc of Monroe will hold its next Roc Your Fight event at Greater Rochester International Airport on May 25.

Roc Your Flight prepares people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families for flying commercially out of Rochester. Monroe Arc collaborated with the Transportation Security Administration and ROC in creating this hands-on event.

All are welcome to attend, including those with anxiety, allergies and autism. It will cover entering the airport, obtaining boarding passes, going through security and boarding a plane.

Call (585) 672-2222 or visit arcmonroe.org/roc-your-flight to register.