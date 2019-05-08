The Lucretia H. Richter Nursing Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to five Rochester area nursing students.

Students were chosen on the basis of academic excellence, commitment to nursing, recommendation from faculty and demonstration of financial need.

This year’s recipients represent two area nursing programs: Kara Cannarozzo, Emily Garrett and Gina Zampatori, The College at Brockport; and Tiffany Ebner and Margilyn Stauble, Roberts Wesleyan College.

Each of the five recipients was presented a check for $1,500 to be used at their discretion.

The committee is named for a late local public health nurse, nursing recruiter and nursing instructor at Roberts Wesleyan College in North Chili and has awarded over $100,000 since

its inception in 1983. Applications can be obtained each fall at richternursingscholarship.org or at area nursing departments.