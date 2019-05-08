The Penfield Art Association 55th annual Spring Show will be held June 3-8 at the Penfield Community Center, 1985 Baird Road.

The exhibit will display 150 paintings by 54 local artists

Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 3-6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 7 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 8. A reception and awards event will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on June 4.

Visit penfieldartassociation.com for more information.