Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. recently received $4,317,541 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

This funding from the Head Start program will go toward child care and support services for low-income families in Steuben and Yates counties.

Head Start programs are designed for ages 3-5. Services include early education, health screenings, social and emotional health, nutrition, social services, and services for children with disabilities.