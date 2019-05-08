A record attendance was reached at the 2019 State of the Town, Village, and Schools,

hosted by the Fairport-Perinton Chamber of Commerce.

Town of Perinton Supervisor Ciaran Hanna reported Perinton started 2019 with multiple residential developments in process: Hamilton Place, Glen at Perinton Hills, Jander’s Run, Aldrich Glen and Baird Road Senior Housing Project, which the Perinton churches are working on together.

Recreationally, a connecting trail will be added to Spring Lake Park and Channing Philbrick Park and the town is working with the Crescent Trail Association to make trail maps large and interactive.

Also, a community notification system, PASS, is being developed. This development is happening simultaneously with green initiatives, recreation programs, park and history preservation, sidewalk, sewer, road, culvert, and storm-water pond improvements, tax administration, code enforcement and entertainment events serving annual attendees.

The Fairport Village, under the new leadership of Julie Domaratz in the role as mayor, is going greener through a $50K grant to install 23 additional electric vehicle charging stations. Along the canal, the North West and South West banks will be refurbished, plus a waterfront revitalization project will be initiated as a result of funding from the 2018 Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.

Residents can stay connected with the village through the website (update in process) and social media to keep informed about the comprehensive plans for the 2020s, the opening of a new coffee roastery, remodeling of the former HP Neun building into a sports training facility, development of the former American Can Factory for added local entertainment through food, craft brews, and retail, and of course, the Lift Bridge update.

Fairport Superintendent of Schools Brett Provenzano spoke of “Making a Difference, Serving the Whole Child, and Meeting Students Where They Are.

“The Fairport Central School District plans to accomplish this mission while dealing with the leveling off of declining enrollment, increased poverty, increased enrollment in free and reduced lunches, increased summer school participation and increased need for learning English as a new language (22 languages spoken), with a growing awareness of mental health and unique learning needs. A strategic plan has been placed into motion, following the participation of over 100 committed Fairport professionals and residents, working under the consultative guidance of the University of Rochester. The plan calls for every student to be healthy, engaged and challenged. Short and long-term, transparent fiscal planning will support the achievement of these goals within safe, adaptable and sustainable facilities. Teachers will adopt personal professional- learning plans, reflecting the district’s strategic plan. Initiatives will focus on student readiness for college and careers, ever-transforming curriculum under constant measurement and updates, and evidence-based student progress. The community will experience accomplishments of these goals through student successes, a finished Transportation Center, school facility updates like the new HVAC system in the Brooks Hill Library, and future awards like the Fairport High School being selected as a U.S. Department of

Education 2018 National Blue Ribbon School, to name a few,” said Provenzano.

“We are all about making businesses visible in Fairport, Perinton, Egypt and Bushnell’s Basin. The Chamber accomplishes this through many diverse networking experiences. Our annual State of the Town, Village, and Schools meetings bring us all together to network in large numbers, to hear the progress being accomplished by these important community entities, and to personally network with the leadership, face-to-face,” said Chamber President Jim Bilotta. “You do not have to wait until next year to join in on our networking. Visit FairportPerintonChamber.org now to connect at our next gathering.”