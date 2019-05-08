Tractor Supply Co. is supporting Penn Yan Elementary in developing a school garden that will provide students with a hands-on learning experience.

The Penn Yan store carries all the supplies needed to start or sustain a garden, including mulch, soil, fertilizers, live plants, traditional and organic seeds, and gardening tools. Tractor Supply will provide students with a starter kit to help establish their garden.

Interested schools can visit the store on state Route 14A or call 315-536-5656 for information.