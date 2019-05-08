A Victor man was charged in Canandaigua with second degree attempted rape after going to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old for a sexual rendezvous but was actually an undercover police officer.

Police say that Alexander Braun, 25, used a social media website in an attempt to set up a sexual rendezvous with a 14-year-old child. That child was actually an undercover officer and as a result Braun was charged with second-degree attempted rape.

Canandaigua City Police also say they located pornographic images of children on his cell phone and seized several computers from his Victor home.

Braun was held in the Ontario County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond. The City of Canandaigua Police Department is working with the FBI and the Ontario County Sheriff’s office as the investigation is on-going.