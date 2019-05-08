More than 40 School 58 students in grades nine through 12 will take the stage from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 17 at Martin Luther King Memorial Park, 1964 Independence Ave. SW, Washington, D.C.

The lineup includes a dance team, group and individual vocalists, rappers and instrumentalists. A $2 per person suggested donation will be collected at the gate, and proceeds will be donated to the University of Rochester’s Wilmot Cancer Institute.

CHORDS: Concert to Honor Our Rochester Diversity is the brainchild of senior Anthony Lynch who wants to put School 58 on the map musically. He explained that there is so hidden talent at World of Inquiry. CHORDS is Lynch’s senior capstone project and spotlights School 58’s commitment to providing students opportunities to be “crew not passengers” in their learning.

“World of Inquiry School 58 and RCSD are deeply committed to the concept of Ubuntu. The translation is ‘I am because we are.’ Anthony’s project captures this essence, as he builds and celebrates community across Rochester,” said World of Inquiry Principal Sheelarani Webster.

Partnering with Warner Graduate School of Education, this project aims to understand the important role music and social networks can play in urban youth’s identity development and future success.

“Honoring diversity brings incredible beauty into the world. This work is not easy in a society that holds deficit perspectives of whole groups of people, including groups to which many urban youth belong. Nurturing the passions youth care most about in and with our community is one powerful way to change the narrative,” said Lead Project Mentor, Associate Professor of Teaching and Curriculum April Luehmann.

The project provides youth opportunities to be mentored in their personal passions. Junior Arabella Ashford will perform with folk artists LunaSolChild. Jordan Campbell and Tylor Ngourn have been working with marketing associate Kara Carnahan on the T-shirt logo, flyers and banners. Jimmie Highsmith will perform alongside the school’s jazz band. Senior Tylor Ngourn, who runs sound, stage and lighting for school productions, will lead stage crew for the concert under the direction of Carlton Wilcox. Professional emcee and improv artist Chaz Bruce will team up with seniors Jordan Campbell and Jay’Lah Howard.

Lynch’s co-host for the concert is Paul Boutte. A WDKX DJ, music director for three local churches (gospel), and former rhythm and blues music producer in New York, Boutte is offering student vocalists his expertise of the music industry. Teens will cover tracks from Beyonce, Ella Mai, The Weeknd and John Legend.

Lynch is using his senior capstone project CHORDS to raise money and awareness for those like his mother living with cancer.