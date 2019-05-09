Axom Gallery, 176 Anderson Ave., Rochester, is presenting the fourth solo exhibition of paintings by Paul Garland, “Come In,” until June 29.

Garland has pursued an intensive studio engagement throughout his career, which led to solo exhibitions in galleries across the country. The Everson Museum of Art in Syracuse previously mounted two one-person exhibitions of his paintings, the second of which — a series of large format watercolors — traveled to five other universities and colleges.

Garland said his previous exhibition of paintings at Axom Gallery in 2016 “was a response in part to the deaths of multiple friends. Many paintings from the series were literally ripped in half on a table saw, and reassembled in a symbolic gesture of sudden change and subsequent renewal after disjuncture and rupture.”

“Come In” is a large group of smaller works put together through a more gentle and lighthearted process that Garland describes as “assimilating collage elements into the paintings in a manner that was unforced and natural, presenting welcome, fascinating and at times difficult challenges.”

Garland received his Bachelor of Fine Arts and Master of Fine Arts at Rochester Institute of Technology, and is a professor emeritus at SUNY Oswego.

Axom Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Call (585) 232-6030 for information.