HCR Home Care recently paid tribute to Lillian Wald, the founder of community health nursing in the U.S., during its observance of national nurses week.

HCR nurses and officials held a ceremony at Wald’s gravesite in Mount Hope Cemetery and placed a wreath at the site. Staff members have helped with the grave’s upkeep, such as planting flowers and maintaining the nearby grounds, for more than 40 years.

HCR held a remembrance ceremony at the company’s patient memorial garden outside its Rochester headquarters to honor HCR patients who died or had an impact on staff members’ lives.

Wald championed nursing education and various social issues, and coined the term “public health nurse” for those who worked outside hospitals in poor communities. She also helped found the Henry Street Settlement House,National Organization for Public Health Nursing and Columbia University’s School of Nursing. Wald was raised in Rochester.