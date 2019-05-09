Hilton Central School District recently appointed three coaches to teach varsity sports at the high school.

James DePrez, of Hilton, will lead the girls soccer team. He has coached soccer for the past 20 years at the club and high school levels. As an elementary physical education teacher in Hilton, he coached boys junior varsity soccer for seven years and was Albion’s JV girls coach for six years. DePrez currently coaches at Empire United Soccer Academy.

Michael Harnden, of Hilton, will coach the girls soccer team. He has taught high school and club volleyball since 1989, including Greece Olympia High School, Nazareth Academy and the Aquinas Institute. He currently coaches at the Paradigm Volleyball Club and was the varsity assistant in Hilton this past year.

Michael Potter, of North Chili, will lead the girls cross-country team. He is an English language arts teacher at Hilton High School, and formerly taught special education in Coney Island, Brooklyn and Staten Island. He has coached for 10 years: four years at Monsignor Farrell High School in Staten Island, and six years in Hilton as modified cross-country coach, varsity cross-country assistant, and girls indoor track and field head coach.