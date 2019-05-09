The longtime director of the Finger Lakes Camerata will conduct one last time.

Dennis Maxfield, who has led the Camerata for over 15 years, will retire after performances at 7:30 p.m. May 17 at Geneva Public Library, 244 Main St., and 7:30 p.m. May 19 at First Congregational Church, 58 N. Main St., Canandaigua.

Maxfield will stay with the group as a singer and continue to direct the Finger Lakes Chorale. Camerata accompanist Anthony D’Agostino will take over as director. He currently serves as the Junior High choir director for Victor Central School District.

Maxfield received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees and performance certificates in voice and opera from the Eastman School of Music. He joined the Finger Lakes Chorale and Camerata — formerly called the Lincoln Hill Singers — in the late 1990s, shortly after relocating to Canandaigua. The two groups’ director, A. John Walker, often gave solo pieces to Maxfield.

After Walker’s retirement in 2002, the Lincoln Hill Singers transitioned to the Camerata and Maxfield took the helm.

“If it wasn’t for Dennis, Lincoln Hill singers was going to fade away and there would not be a Finger Lakes Camerata,” singer Alan Braun said.

Braun said Maxfield earned the respect of his singers for his style of compassionate leadership.

“He teaches as he goes along, but in a way that makes it very enjoyable,” he added. “The people who sing for him would follow him to the ends of the earth.”

Maxfield saw the singers’ support leading up to and after his diagnosis in 2014 with Parkinson’s disease. He continued to direct, pausing to undergo brain stimulation surgery, which helped temper the tremors that threatened his ability to conduct.

He said his partial retirement is bittersweet, though he looks forward to the extra time with family, including wife, Jennifer, children Justin and Kristen, and three grandkids.

The concerts will offer an all-American lineup, according to Maxfield. Selections include the 1814 version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” Stephen Foster’s “Beautiful Dreamer,” “Vacant Chair” by George F. Root, “Don’t Stay Away” by Abby Hutchinson and the “1890s Medley” arranged by Maxfield, among other works.

“If there’s a thunderous applause, we’ll finish it out with my arrangement of ‘This Land is Your Land,’” Maxfield said.

Admission is free; donations will go to FLCC music and music recording student scholarships. Call 585-396-0027 for information.