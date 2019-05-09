Bruce Zicari recently started his tenure as CEO of The Bonadio Group, a position previously held by Tom Bonadio since he founded the company in 1978.

Zicari’s appointment is the culmination of a CEO succession plan that was announced three years ago. Bonadio now serves as a senior consultant to the firm.

Zicari joined the firm in 1996 as a principal when Zicari and Co. LLP merged with The Bonadio Group. He held a series of senior-level positions, including serving as a member of the management committee since 2011. Zicari most recently was managing partner of the Rochester office and partner in charge of the Small Business Advisory Group.

The Bonadio Group has grown to more than $115 million in revenue and more than 800 employees over the past 40 years.

“Because of Tom’s leadership, we have experienced tremendous growth and are poised for more success as we move into the firm’s next era,” Zicari said. “All of us are humbled and excited to build on Tom’s vision and continue to grow by delivering on the Bonadio purpose to provide opportunity, strengthen community and inspire growth for our clients and employees.”