Local students named Top of the Trade

The following students were named Top of the Trade for March 2019 at the Finger Lakes Technical and Career Center in Flint.

Bloomfield: Madison Connell, English, and Christian Reyes-Pagan, health professions.

Canandaigua: Conner Brizzee and Giovanni Leone, criminal justice; Ty Kommer, diesel; Drew Owens, culinary arts; Blake Reed-Corcoran, AME Academy; Reann Rhoads, health professions; and Brianna Taylor, animal science.

Dundee: Sheyenne Ayers and Sabrina Goodman, cosmetology I, and John Bentley, criminal justice.

Geneva: Jason Cruz, culinary arts; Vincent Hughes, computer technology; Ashley Pagan, health professions; Raphet Perez, auto body; Rose Pilet, education professions; and Ashley Sheppard, graphic media production.

Honeoye: Zackery Loomis, English, and Kendall Walker, education professions.

Marcus Whitman: Ryan Gage, carpentry; Allison Harford, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences; Shawn Michael Newton, computer technology; and Ethan Whipple, diesel.

Midlakes: Erynne Garver, New Vision Health Therapy Sciences; David Horn, English; Natosha Shaff, animal science; and Brandon Spooner; auto body.

Mynderse: Elizabeth Jeffreys, graphic media production, and Cameron Harrison, EMS Academy.

Naples: Ethan Metz, AME Academy.

Penn Yan: Scott Davis, carpentry.

Red Jacket: Hunter Fitzpatrick, electrical trades; Catrina Halstead, health professions; and Jadon Mazur, conservation.

Victor: Owen Dillman, conservation; Allison Riley, health professions; and Kataichiry Robena-Marquez; cosmetology II.

Waterloo: Richard Bruno, electrical trades; Jacinda Jones, cosmetology II; and Torie Schibley-Laird, English.