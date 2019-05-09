Deputies say Alexander Webster of Stanley walked away from Marcus Whitman School in Rushville on Thursday. They are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Ontario County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing 15-year-old boy from Stanley.

Deputies say Alexander Webster walked away from Marcus Whitman School in Rushville Thursday.

He is described as 5'11", 210 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue/gray zip Marcus Whitman Field and Track sweatshirt, blue jeans and Carolina work boots.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, deputies urge you to call 911.