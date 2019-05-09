A recent wine mixer raised nearly $52,000 for the Friends of Ontario Arc Foundation, and Ontario Arc’s programs and services for people with disabilities or other challenges.

The fundraiser featured live music from The Swooners and Ontario Arc’s Creative Expressions music program, a Creative Expressions art sale, live and silent auctions, food, and wine.

Debbie and Don Culeton were this year’s honorary chairs. Mike Rusinko served as master of ceremonies.

Call 585-919-2156 or visit ontarioarc.org for information.