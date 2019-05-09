The Rochester Women’s Community Chorus will present a concert filled with “Peace, Love & Harmony” at 7:30 p.m. on June 1 at The Harley School, 1981 Clover St., Rochester.

The program will feature Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” “This is Me” from “The Greatest Showman,” John Lennon’s “Imagine” and “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King.

The Chorus will share Wendell Berry’s nature poem “The Peace of Wild Things” and sing about Liberian women’s struggles against civil war with “From Dusk To Dawn.”

Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Senior, student and child discounts are available. This event is wheelchair-accessible and sign language interpreted.

Call (585) 376-7464 or visit therwcc.org for information.