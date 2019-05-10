The 121st Rochester Lilac Festival kicks off Friday, May 10. The family-friendly event runs through Sunday, May 19. Organizers are expecting more than 500,000 attendees this year.

The 121st Rochester Lilac Festival kicks off Friday, May 10. The family-friendly event runs through Sunday, May 19. Organizers are expecting more than 500,000 attendees this year.

The free event is open 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m. all 10 days.

Here are a few activities you can look forward to at this year's festival:

LILAC PARADE - SATURDAY, MAY 11

More than 2,500 participants, including 20 marching bands, dancers, costumed characters, and the popular Damascus mini cars are expected to partake in the Lilac Parade.

The Lilac Parade will shut down traffic starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. South Avenue will be closed starting at 8 a.m. between Elmwood Avenue and East Henrietta Road. The Rochester Police Department will also close all nearby side streets at 9:15 a.m. including Boothe, Warren and Rosemount streets and Fort Hill Terrace.

If you want to view the parade, it begins at 10:30 a.m. on South Avenue at Science Parkway, then travels north on South Avenue to Highland Avenue where it turns south past the lilac gardens before ending at the corner of Highland Avenue and Goodman Street.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dozens of headliners and special guests are scheduled to perform at this year's festival. The concerts will take place on the Sahlen's Center Stage.

Click here for the full lineup.

TICKETED EXPERIENCES

You can also purchase tickets for the Party Deck, Wine Tasting Expo, Craft Beer Expo, Bloody Mary Expo, and Lilac Run & Donut Dash.

PARKING INFO

Lot 1: Adjacent to 1094 Elmwood Ave. Enter from Elmwood Avenue.

Lot 2: Adjacent to 1440 South Ave. Enter from South Avenue.

Lot 3: Located between 1219-1419 South Goodman St. Enter on Goodman Street, between Highland and Elmwood Avenues.

Lot 4: Located at 1111 Elmwood Ave. Enter on Elmwood Avenue.

You can park for free on opening day (May 10) and weekdays (May 13 through May 17).

If you enter one of the lots listed above before 3 p.m. on the other days, parking is also free. At all other times, parking costs $5.

Click here for a festival map and ground rules.