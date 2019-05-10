The Brighton Memorial Library Alice B. Wilson Literary Awards Contest winners were honored at an awards ceremony and reception May 2 in the Friends of Brighton Memorial Library Learning Center.

Winners read selections from their works. The annual Literary Awards Contest is named in memory of Alice B. Wilson, who died in 2002, to honor her longtime commitment to and support of Brighton Library.

First prizes of $50, second prizes of $25 and honorable mentions of $10 were awarded in poetry and prose in each division.

The competition was open to all students in grades six through 12 living or attending school in Brighton. The annual contest is made possible by the Friends of Brighton Memorial Library and the Brighton Memorial Library Gift Fund.

Poetry — senior division winners are first place, “Every Morning I Drink Tea with God” by Julia Pelletier, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women; second place, “Consumers” by Ally Farnand, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women; and honorable mention, “The Factory” by Molly Shafer and “Feeling Sad and Other Things” by Kelsey Anderson, Brighton High School; and “Unexpected Friendship” by Grace Zurzweil, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women.

Poetry — junior division winners are first place, “What if We Were the Lucky Ones” by Zoleigh Borg, Brighton High School; second place, “Paint” by Casey Boyack, Twelve Corners Middle School; honorable mention, “Pebble” by Wyatt Robinson and “The Epitome of Beauty” by Elizabeth Norris, Twelve Corners Middle School.

Prose, nonfiction — senior division winners are honorable mention, “Boys Cry, Girls Misbehave” by Sarah Borus, Brighton High School; “The Death in Life” by Claire Devlin, Our Lady of Mercy School for Young Women; and “Tae Kwon Do: You Mean, Like The Karate Kid?” by Ming Thomas DeMers, The Harley School.

Prose, nonfiction — junior division winners are second place, “One Tree at a Time” by Elizabeth Norris, Twelve Corners Middle School; and honorable mention, “Harmony by Una” Gogstetter, Twelve Corners Middle School.

Prose, fiction — senior division winners are first place, “The Predecessor” by Charles Laniak, McQuaid Jesuit High School; second place, “Feeling Salty” by Eisabella Abu-Sbaih, Brighton High School; honorable mention, “Atonement” by Ian Bankes, McQuaid Jesuit High School.

Prose, fiction — junior division winners are first place, “Apparatus” by Kurt Hahn, Brighton High School; and “Beckwood” by Casey Boyack, Twelve Corners Middle School; second place, “The Tests of Truth” by Sofiia Shapovalova, Brighton High School; honorable mention, “Honey” by Zoleigh Borg, Brighton High School; “Losing My Religion” by Owen Tuori and “Worlds Apart” by Lily Coyne, Twelve Corners Middle School.