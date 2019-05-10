Beat Brain Cancer Inc. is staging its fourth annual 5K Run/1 Mile Walk/Kids Obstacle Course at 9 a.m. on June 8 at East Rochester High School, 222 Woodbine Ave.

Race fees are $20 by May 6, $25 after May 6 and $30 on race day. T-shirts will be given to the first 250 registrants of the 5K run. Participants have the option to pick up their race bibs and T-shirts from 3 to 8 p.m. on June 7 at MedVed, 3400 Monroe Ave. In-person registration/check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. the day of the race at East Rochester High School.

Vivian Stoch is an 8-year old from Webster who is battling medulloblastoma, a

pediatric form of brain cancer. Vivian was diagnosed in April 2018. Vivian has undergone surgery, 31 radiation treatments and is currently undergoing chemotherapy. Due to the location of the tumor, Vivian still struggles with her balance and walking and is unable to attend school.

Refreshments will be provided to all participants. Cash prizes to overall male/female in top three spots. Medals to top three in age groups.

Visit runsignup.com to register.

Contact Robin Hill, race director, at Beat Brain Cancer Inc. at (585) 766-4987 to become a sponsor, make a donation, or any other questions