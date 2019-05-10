A Rochester man is facing two counts of misdemeanor animal abandonment for dumping two pitbulls in Fishers Park- and leaving them.

Cops say that Thomas Green, 31, didn't show up to Lollypop Farm after his two dogs, 'King' and 'Queen' were found wandering free by a woman in Fishers Park.

The woman brought the dogs to Lollypop Farm and Green was identified as the owner through Facebook as a result of several witnesses coming forward.

After failing to show up to retrieve his dogs an arrest warrant was issued from the Hopewell Town Court.

King and Queen remain at the Ontario County Humane Society.