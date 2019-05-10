Episcopal SeniorLife Communities will host a new art exhibit titled “Impressions and Reality,” watercolors by David Braun, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 13 to June 23 at My Sister’s Gallery at the Episcopal Church Home, 505 Mount Hope Ave.

An opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 16. Admission is free.

Braun has been painting since 1975 and is completely self-taught. His love of painting began as a hobby while working as a mechanical designer at Gleason Works in Rochester.