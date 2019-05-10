The older I become, the more I question if we the people on this planet we call Earth truly are the most intelligent species of all animals as claimed. If we are, why don't we act it, and learn from our past and stop repeating things that have been destroying all mankind since the beginning of time, like wars and famine, etc.

Martin Luther King Jr. once said "I HAVE A DREAM" — working as ONE TEAM with JFK (both men being of a different race) they were able to put an end to the segregation of races here in the USA, a task that most people of that era thought would not happen. It was an awesome example for the world that no matter what walk of life you're from, teamwork can and does accomplish goals.

So ask yourself, what can we the people of Earth from all countries achieve, while maintaining our own identities but working as ONE TEAM for the better of all mankind no matter what anyone's nationality, race or religious belief may be? After all, are we not each one of us a part of the human race? Or is the mentality of today's world trapped in the caveman era?

It's time for ALL PEOPLE of the world to take control of the bad emotions that all humans have that create conflict at all levels, be it just between two people or multiple countries, and stop allowing them to control us. I speak of ego, anger and greed.

Now honestly, ask yourself, before mankind no longer exists, what mental era do you live in, and see the true beauty of the WORLD working as ONE TEAM to better life for one and all of mankind and generations yet to come.

This is serious food for thought.

Harry C. Keller

Farmington