VICTOR — A Rochester man is facing charges of misdemeanor animal abandonment after police say he dumped two pit-bull dogs in Fishers Park.

Cops say that William Green, 31, didn't show up to Lollypop Farm after his two dogs, 'King' and 'Queen' were found wandering free by a woman in Fisher Park.

The woman brought the dos to Lollypop Farm and Green was identified as the owner through Facebook.

After failing to show up to retrieve his dogs an arrest warrant was issued from the Hopewell Town Court.

The dogs remain at Lollypop Farm.