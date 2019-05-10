Rufus is a 6-year-old ball of love. Although he is not overly fond of other animals, he is very affectionate toward humans. He would love a quiet home where he can be the only pet, and is willing to put in the work and give the snuggles of 10 cats.

Pet Pride of New York, 7731 Victor Mendon Road, Victor, is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays-Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Mondays are by appointment only.

Volunteer and foster opportunities are available. Call (585) 742-1630 or visit petprideny.org for information.