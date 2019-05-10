Meanwhile, President Trump taps political ally of Chris Collins as U.S. Marshal for Western District

Ontario County GOP Chairwoman Trisha Turner this week endorsed Nick Langworthy for chair of the New York State Republican Party. Langworthy, current chair of the Erie County Republican Committee, announced last month his intent to replace Edward F. Cox as state party leader. A number of GOP county chairs have jumped on to back him.

In announcing his candidacy, Langworthy called 2018 a "difficult year" for Republicans, citing losses in statewide elections, seats in Congress and loss of the majority in the state Senate. Langworthy accuses Governor Andrew Cuomo of "enacting radical socialist plans" and vows to support President Donald Trump.

“As a state party, we face increasingly difficult challenges,” Turner stated in a release. “Nick Langworthy will bring bold, fresh leadership desperately needed to energize the party. He has the skills and enthusiasm to rebuild the NYGOP and transform the party into an effective, thriving party.”

Langworthy has been Erie County GOP chair for nine years and was the youngest person elected chairman of any party in Erie County history at the age of 29. Despite a 2:1 Democrat voter enrollment advantage, Langworthy has led the GOP to win 8 of the last 10 countywide elections in a dark-blue county, according to the release.

Meanwhile, in other news coming out of Erie County, Trump has nominated a political ally of U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, as U.S. Marshal for Western District. As marshall, Peter M. Vito would oversee security and protection of federal courts in Buffalo and Rochester, criminal investigations, fugitive apprehension and execution of federal court orders, according to The Buffalo News.

Re-elected in November, Collins is awaiting trial on federal felony charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI. Collins’ Western New York district includes southern Rochester suburbs and part of Ontario County.

Vito would replace current U.S. Marshall Charles F. Salina, who was appointed in 2011 by President Obama. A Buffalo private investigator, Vito was commissioner of Erie County Central Police Services when Collins was county executive. Vito was also one of four leaders of Collins’ campaign committee for county executive and assisted Collins' transition committee, according to The Buffalo News.

U.S. Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-Irondquoit, reacted to the Vito nomination, calling on Trump to “immediately withdraw his nominee for U.S. Marshal from the Western District.”

“Historically, the U.S. Attorney hails from Buffalo while the Marshal is from Rochester. The decision by the President to break from this longstanding tradition is a slap in the face to Monroe County residents,” stated Morelle.