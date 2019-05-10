The St. John’s community gathered May 7 to celebrate the official debut of its lilac banner, created by residents, for the 2019 Lilac Festival.

The nearly 40-foot banner will adorn the front of St. John’s building during this year’s festival and has a theme of “It Takes Many Hands to Make a Community Bloom.”

More than 270 residents, staff, families and community members came together in April to contribute handprints to create the mural. This piece of resident artwork showcases St. John’s pride to be a member of the Highland Park community.

