Adam Schneider, owner of Upstate Breaker Wholesale in Spencerport, was declared the winning jockey in the third annual Carousel Derby recently held at Eastview Mall in Victor.

Schneider single-handedly raised more than $2,400. The event is held on the same day as the Kentucky Derby, with six jockeys competing for the most donations during a two-hour stint riding the fiberglass horses.

“Adam loves to have fun and support the kids in our community. We love his derby spirit, and how he’s willing to ask his friends and customers to support the Pirate Toy Fund, too,” said Gary the Happy Pirate, executive director and founder of the Pirate Toy Fund.

Schneider is a supporter of the Pirate Toy Fund, which provides toys to every child admitted to Rochester-area hospitals and more than 70 agencies dedicated to children. Schneider has competed in all three carousel derbies while wearing a tutu.

A total of $8,223.13 was raised during the event, which includes money collected from the public as they paid $1 per ride during Derby Day. Eastview Mall willingly donated the use of the carousel and all admission fees.

The other jockeys who helped make the event a success: Rich Ide, Ide Family of Dealerships; Otto Harnischfeger, president of PTF Board; Corey James, Team PXY; Peter David Norton, 7-year-old extraordinaire; and Amanda Valdes, 13WHAM.