Meet a rare set of triplet calves at Will-O-Crest Farm in Clifton Springs

CLIFTON SPRINGS — The answer to the first question is, yes, the mother is doing fine.

And you have to ask because the dairy cow formerly dubbed “9333” that goes by C3PO these days (like the “Star Wars” robot) carried three girls — Leia, Padme and Rey — to three days shy of a full term of 280 days.

Each of her calves weighed in the neighborhood of 80 pounds at birth on Feb. 20, which is worth noting because a single calf can range anywhere from 60 to 120 pounds when born and twins can be 70 pounds, said Hannah Worden, who is a dairy farmer and part owner of the family Will-O-Crest Farm where the triplets were born.

Yes, this is out of this world, for a variety of reasons.

Veterinarian Dr. Brenda Moslock Carter, who helped deliver the girls, said you have no idea how hard it is to find information on cow triplets, but in her research she did find odds ranging from 1 in 5,000 to 1 in 50,000.

And birthing three females all at once, all of which are healthy? The University of Illinois put it at between 1 in 40,000 to 1 in 400,000.

“The whole thing is really quite amazing,” Carter said. “It’s quite the little miracle.”

George Lucas couldn’t have scripted this one better, as their births came almost a year to the day, Feb. 27, 2018, when C3PO gave birth to twin heifers.

Five girl calves in a little over a year? The force is with her for sure.

“This is one amazing cow,” Carter said.

Will-O-Crest Farm is having a meet-and-greet with the calves Saturday. In addition to taking pictures with the triplets, visitors will be able to tour the farm and meet the Ontario County Dairy Princesses.

The two that look most alike are Padme and Leia. The third is Rey. And while they each have distinctive personalities, they all get along well together.

One is definitely more spunky than the other two, which are a bit on the mellow side, Worden said. But that’s to be expected.

“Calves, in general, are quite mellow and relaxed,” Worden said.

In keeping with the “Star Wars” theme, Will-O-Crest asked friends and neighbors online to come up with name suggestions, and ran a poll for people to vote. While in no way do they resemble the chunky movie villain Jabba the Hutt, they do love to eat and are up to 180 to 200 pounds, although well short of the 1,800 pounds they'll be when fully grown.

The calves have been set aside in a pen to become more friendly in preparation for their coming out party, and they have been hanging out with another calf their age, called Kit.

Although, given her big eyes and brown color, Chewy, as in Chewbacca, might have been a good name, Worden said.

The Star Wars trio now joins with the roughly 3,000 animals — with more than 1,700 of them milking cows — at the farm, which was established by her parents in 1976.

“Our mission is to be really good stewards of the land, take care of animals and provide a really good place of employment for everyone,” Worden said. “And we make milk in the process of doing all that.”