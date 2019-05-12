Send your college student’s dean’s list announcements and other achievements to yournews@messengerpostmedia.com.

Achievements

Carly Acquilano, of Victor, recently received the Percy I. Bugbee School for Children Scholarship at SUNY Oneonta.

Maverick Coryell, of Midlakes, and Aditya Bhargava, of Victor, received $1,000 scholarships for the 2019-20 school year from Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union and Pittsford FCU, respectively.

Britni Stupin, of Palmyra, recently joined the St. Lawrence University chapter of Phi Beta Kappa, the national honor society for liberal arts and sciences undergraduates. Stupin majors in global studies at the Canton campus.

Emily Wesson, of Victor, was named an outstanding undergraduate scholar for 2019 at the Rochester Institute of Technology. To be eligible, students must earn a minimum 3.85 GPA and give back to their community.