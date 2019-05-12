The Colony Caregivers will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a fundraiser event Sunday, May 19.

The Colony Caregivers will celebrate its 10th anniversary with a fundraiser event Sunday, May 19. The celebration with free admission will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Elks Lodge on Niagara Street in Canandaigua.

Donations of any cat food items will be appreciated. Raffle tickets will be there for purchase with drawings about 3:15 p.m. Enjoy complimentary snacks, desserts, veggies and beverages.

RSVP appreciated but not required. Call Joanne at 585 393-9476. Or email tnvr@thecolonycaregivers.org.

The Colony Caregivers is a nonprofit for feral, stray and abandoned cats through a Trap, Neuter/Spay, Vaccinate, Return with Care program.