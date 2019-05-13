Aeroflow Healthcare, a durable medical equipment provider headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, recently announced partnerships with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York.

Through these partnerships, Aeroflow will provide patients with medical equipment such as breast pumps, catheters, and continuous positive airway pressure devices and supplies.

“Aeroflow’s mission is to improve patients’ quality of life, and partnering with two New York state insurers allows us to further that mission with patients in one of America’s largest markets,” said Shana Fox, senior strategic partnerships associate at Aeroflow. “We look forward to serving patients in western and northeastern New York with the exceptional medical supplies they need, at little or no cost to them through insurance.”