At the Regular Board of Education meeting on April 23, the Fairport Board of Education appointed Douglas W. Lauf, a Fairport resident, to serve as assistant superintendent for human resources beginning July 1.

Lauf will succeed Michael Crumb, who has been serving as the acting assistant superintendent for human resources since January. The search process included invaluable feedback by an interview committee and focus groups.

Lauf comes to the Fairport Central School District with more than 25 years of educational experience. He is the principal at Irondequoit High School in the West Irondequoit CSD, a position he has served in since 2014. Previously, Lauf was a principal at Williamson High School, an assistant principal and technology teacher at Churchville-Chili Senior High School and taught art and technology in the Rochester City School District. In addition, he taught classes as an adjunct professor at Rochester Institute of Technology and was a trainer for the Project Lead the Way Pre-Engineering Program.

“Doug Lauf is a seasoned leader who is well respected in his district and community,” said Superintendent Brett Provenzano. “He is known for his ability to collaborate and build strong, positive relationships that focus on meeting the needs of students, parents, staff and the community. Doug will use his role to serve staff for the benefit of our students; he will ultimately build upon our vision of excellence and our Fairport Family values.”

Lauf has extensive administrative experience with staffing, interviewing, hiring, supervision, curriculum, assessment, budgeting and school improvement planning. He recognizes that an educational program, and everything that goes into supporting the program, focuses on the development of the whole child — a defining attribute of Fairport schools.

Lauf holds master and bachelor’s degrees in education from Nazareth College and certifications in administration from the State University of New York at Brockport. He is a graduate of Greece Athena High School.

Lauf and his wife, Debbi, a Fairport graduate, have two children: Christian, who attends Fairport High School, and Cameron, who attends Johanna Perrin. Lauf says he enjoys spending time with family, reading, art, music, history and hockey.

“Fairport is a wonderful and involved community that takes great pride in its schools and community,” Lauf said. “I am honored to have the opportunity to be an essential part of the continued success of Fairport by sustaining and increasing the recruitment, retention and development of high-quality faculty and staff who make a positive impact on the lives of Fairport’s children.”