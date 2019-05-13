The Corn Hill Arts Festival will celebrate the 11th annual Emerging Artists Expo on July 13-14. Organizers are accepting applications until May 31.

Each year, the festival provides young artists ages 15-25 the opportunity to exhibit their creations and interact with the local community.

“The Corn Hill Arts Festival is a perfect opportunity for young, emerging artists throughout Rochester to showcase their talents and highlight their impact on the community,” said Denise Gonick, CEO and director of MVP Health Care.

The selected artists are provided with a 10-by-10-foot booth, publicity, exposure and a central payment station. The festival allows artists to engage with the local community and build relationships, in addition to being eligible for prize money.

“The Emerging Artists Expo is a great avenue for young artists to get experience,” said Kristopher Kodweis, second-place winner of the 2018 expo.

To apply, interested artists must complete the online or mail-in application by May 31. Accepted applicants will be notified by June 10. Visit cornhillartsfestival.com/emergingartists for information.

The Emerging Artists Expo will be located on Eagle Street. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and engage with the artists through feedback, browsing or purchasing their work.