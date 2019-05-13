Families attending the Almost Overnight programs at the Rochester Museum & Science Center, 657 East Ave., spend the night exploring their curiosity in the 200-plus exhibits.

“Grab Your Goggles!” will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on May 31. Attendees will learn about the anatomy of explosions and trajectory of projectiles while conducting various experiments.

Registration includes museum admission, goggles, two classroom workshops and ongoing activities. Call (585) 697-1942 or visit rmsc.org for information.