On May 15, American flags will be flown at half staff to honor law enforcement officers that made the ultimate sacrifice on peace officers memorial day.

In 1994, President Bill Clinton signed a bill into law designating peace officers memorial day as one of two times government agencies, businesses and residents fly their U.S. flags at half staff.

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as national peace officers memorial day and the calendar week in which it falls as national police week. This week recognizes law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.