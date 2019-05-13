Greetings. Bring on the warm weather. I am anxious (as many of you are, I’m sure) to stow away the winter gear and jump into summer.

What’s up at Town Hall

Earlier this spring the town gave some assistance to residents looking to do a little spring cleaning. We hosted a very successful Waste Recycling & Shredding Day at our Department of Public Works facility in May. We collected household hazardous waste as well as electronic waste for proper disposal and offered free shredding. A big thanks to all those who helped out with this great event.

You may have noticed a little change in our Mobile Department of Motor Vehicles at the Town Hall. The DMV mobile office now operates in Perinton on Thursdays rather than Fridays. Our venue has changed slightly as well. Come in the same entrance as always but look for the signs for the new room location.

I want to thank Joan Rainis for her years of service to the town. Joan is retiring after many years working for the town of Perinton. She may not have dealt directly with too many residents on a daily basis, but as our HR/payroll person, Joan played a key role in our Town Hall family. We wish her all the best!

The great outdoors

Although the weather was a little dicey at times this spring, our Recreation and Parks Department hosted some terrific events. The annual Easter Egg Hunt at Center Park featuring Mr. E Bunny was a great success. As was Mighty Machine Mania at Fellows Road Park. Both events were enjoyed by many and were a great way to usher in summer.

Now that the warmer weather has moved in, I invite you to take advantage of all of the outdoor offerings in the town of Perinton. Enjoy our parks, hike our miles and miles of trails and enjoy our free outdoor concerts at Center Stage at Center Park and the Gazebo Series at Kennelly Park in the village. Browse this Recreation & Parks catalog for our terrific lineup of summer recreation programs.

Hitting the road

This spring, our DPW reworked the town’s brush and debris pick-up schedule in conjunction with weekly refuse collection making it a true quadrant system. Thanks to the all residents for working with us on this initiative, and a big thanks to our DPW folks who worked so hard to get this done. The entire town is already benefitting from the increased efficiency of the new system.

With the warmer weather comes road construction. Our DPW has begun their maintenance program on several residential streets around town. For a complete rundown, please check out the DPW update on Page 9. Speaking of construction, New York State’s Lift Bridge Reconstruction Project in the village is scheduled to begin this September. This will result in the Main Street Bridge closing for approximately 12-14 months. We are working closely with the village of Fairport as well as State and County Department of Transportation to minimize impact to the community as much as possible. More to come.

A quick note of thanks to all of our first responders in the community. Our county and village police departments, Fairport Fire Department, Egypt Fire Association and Bushnell’s Basin Fire Department along with Perinton Ambulance all do such a fantastic job assisting us and keeping our community safe. If you have the opportunity, please take a moment to thank them. And if you are interested, ask about becoming a member yourself.

Please enjoy your summer here in the town of Perinton and, as always, if you have any questions or concerns please do not hesitate to stop by, call or email any time. My number is (585) 223-0770 and my email address is channa@perinton.org. I look forward to hearing from you.