The Perinton Highway Department construction season is in full swing.

This year’s road program includes nearly 6 miles of rehabilitation, 21 miles of surface treatment and 50 miles of maintenance. The work also includes replacement of 150 drainage inlets and hundreds of feet of gutter along with relining of several hundred feet of storm sewer.

The department has mailed letters to affected residents on the roads scheduled for construction. Information is also available on the town’s website. The department is also posting orange “construction ahead” signs at the entrances to affected neighborhoods and at the beginning of the construction work zones. Drivers are suggested to slow down and use caution. Work zone safety is the department’s No. 1 concern during the construction season. Driver distractions result in more injuries and deaths in a work zone than any other factor.

Note that the town is responsible for nearly 335 lane miles of roads in Perinton. There are an additional 70 lane miles of county roads and 63 lane miles of state roads in the town.

For more information, call (585) 223-5115, (585) 753-7750 or (585) 586-4514.