OFC Creations is partnering with Josie Waverly to present “America’s Sweetheart of Song: A Tribute to Connie Francis” on May 24-26 at the Bruce Legacy Theatre, 75 Stutson St., Rochester.

The show takes audiences to the ‘50s and ‘60s when a down-on-her-luck music fan loses her most prized possession: her Connie Francis scrapbook. The score includes Francis’ hits “Where the Boys Are,” “Stupid Cupid,” “Lipstick on Your Collar” and “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

“America’s Sweetheart of Song” features a professional rock band and backup singers. Waverly stars as Francis with Marge Mattioli as the die-hard fan.

Tickets cost $35 for VIPs and $25 for general admission. Call (585) 667-0954 or visit ofccreations.com for information.