The town of Perinton released the do’s and don’ts for wildlife incidents.

Do call Animal Control immediately if a sick or injured animal is found. Animal Control will be able to assist in the safe capture of the animal and assess what further help the animal may need.

Do contact Animal Control immediately if an aggressive coyote of fox is seen. However, don’t be alarmed one is out during the day, many coyote and fox will leave the den to hunt during the day to compensate for the larger food supply needed to feed its family.

Do call a wildlife trapper if wildlife nesting in an attic or other areas of a house is found. Animal Control will not enter the house to remove wildlife.

Do use caution when driving at night. Automobile-related accidents are one of the main reasons for animal injuries and car damages.

Don’t feed wildlife, this will make them lose their natural fear of humans and might cause problems with them in the future.

Don’t feed pets outside. This will attract unwanted wildlife to the area and may cause conflicts between pets and wildlife.

Don’t leave garbage on the ground or in open containers. Make sure all dumpsters are closed and locked when not in use. This will deter wildlife from entering them and making a mess or having a conflict.

Don’t assume all baby animals that are found alone need your assistance. Many wildlife such as deer and rabbits will leave their young alone for long periods during the day while they go off to forage for food.

Ticks are on the rise in the area. They can carry diseases that can be harmful to pets and humans. Visit cdc.gov/ticks/index.html for more information about tick prevention.