Churchville-Chili students recently gathered in the Performing Arts Center to hear the stories of 10 teenagers who found themselves in the middle of World War II and the Holocaust, and who survived.

“Survivors,” a play by Wendy Kout and presented by the Louis S. Wolk Jewish Community Center of Greater Rochester, connects with audiences by sharing the actual words of these survivors as they talk about families, school, friends and first loves.

They explain how things in Germany changed slowly, with discriminatory legislation, new limits on protest and press freedoms, and growing distrust. Eventually, hatred was normalized. It became OK to take away people’s rights, humanity and even their lives.

“There were 900 high school kids in the auditorium and you could have heard a pin drop,” said Jeffrey Smith, fine arts director. “It was powerful.”

The scene repeated itself with several hundred eighth graders during a second performance. Freyda Schneider, director of Theatre Young Kids Enjoy, and the actors encouraged questions after each presentation. They addressed the choices many people made to be kind and courageous, to be resourceful, and to fight for what is right.

Students were encouraged to stay informed, and be aware that genocides can happen anywhere and are still happening throughout the world.

Cast members included D. Scott Adams, Kate Armstrong, Jackson Mosher, Sara Penner, Alexa Scott-Flaherty and Skylar Shaw, with director Sandi Henchel and stage manager Jack Simel.

Local Holocaust survivors previously visited Churchville-Chili classrooms, but they are aging. The JCC commissioned this original play to ensure their stories and the truth of the Holocaust live forever. This year alone, the piece is being performed at more than 20 of the region’s school districts. Visit rochesterholocaustsurvivors.org for information.