The Canandaigua Sportsmen’s Club, 5280 Emerson Road, will host a free event to teach the basics of shooting steel challenges from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 1.

Steel challenges are shooting competitions comprised of five standardized stages with steel targets in three sizes.

State gun laws apply to this event. Participants need to bring firearms in a proper outside-the-waistband holster, case or range bag. This event requires a six-shot revolver or semi-automatic pistol, at least 100 rounds, and speed loaders/extra magazines.

Reservations are requested. Email william7407@frontiernet.net for information.