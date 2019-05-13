Sen. Chuck Schumer will be in Rochester Monday to introduce new legislation that he believes will end robocalls. Schumer will be introducing his new TRACED Act.

The new legislation will give federal agencies more authority to trace and prosecute scammers. The act will also establish new requirements that could filter out robocalls before they reach people's phones.

This comes in response to a wave of robocalls that recently woke up thousands of New Yorkers in the middle of the night. Those calls came from overseas and those who tried to call the numbers back were charged outrageous international fees.

According to Schumer, Rochester residents have reported over 54 million calls already in 2019.

Schumer will be at Lifespan on South Clinton Avenue at 12:45 p.m. on May 13.