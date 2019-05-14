Local businesses and individuals will be recognized for their achievements and service to the community at the Brighton Chamber of Commerce 2019 Awards Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 5 at Joey B’s at Brickstone by St. John’s, 1325 Elmwood Ave., Rochester.

“We have many outstanding chamber members, and it’s great to take time to each year to recognize their important contributions to our community on both a business and a service level,” said Nelson Lopatin, president of the Brighton Chamber.

This year, the Brighton Chamber honors the memory of James Richard “Jim” Vogel for his outstanding contributions to the community with the 2019 Memorial Award. First presented 32 years ago in 1987, this award is dedicated to the memory of a citizen whose devotion to work and civic duty have improved the quality of life in the Brighton community.

Brighton Volunteer Ambulance is the recipient of the Chamber’s 2019 Building Pride in Brighton Award. This award was established in 1993 to provide public recognition to a business that has improved the quality of life in Brighton through property enhancements or outstanding achievements.

Brighton Central School District Diversity and Equity Committee is the recipient of the Chamber’s 2019 Community Service Award, which recognizes a nonprofit organization that serves the Brighton community.

Broccolo Tree & Lawn Care is the recipient of the Chamber’s 2019 Green Business Award, an annual award acknowledging an organization that recognizes the importance of sustainable practices in the community and has made significant contributions to the quality of life in Brighton.

Kathie Adams, owner of Joeval’s Formalwear, is the recipient of the Chamber’s 2019 Entrepreneur of the Year Award. This award, established in 2014, recognizes an entrepreneur who is a member of the Brighton Chamber for outstanding achievement in contributing to the community and local economy by running a business.

Keynote speaker is Adrian Hale, senior manager, Workforce/Economic Development & Education Initiatives, Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. The topic of the keynote is “Diversity in the Workplace.”

“Congratulations to all award recipients, and thank you for your outstanding contributions to the Brighton community,” Lopatin said.

Visit BrightonChamber.org for more information.