FLVC toasts its 35th anniversary and 2019 Tourism Legacy Awards

VICTOR — A $47,000 “experiment” launched in 1984 by county officials has paid off in spades, fueling the local economy and drawing millions of visitors to the heart of the Finger Lakes.

Finger Lakes Visitors Connection President Valerie Knoblauch said the 35-year-old county-driven initiative was birthed and funded for six months “just to see if it would work or not.”

Apparently it did.

On Monday, Finger Lakes Visitors Connection celebrated its 35th anniversary and 2019 Tourism Legacy Awards at the New York Beer Project in Victor. The event marked literally millions of tourists and decades of success touting the beauty and bounty of the 9,000-square-mile Finger Lakes region, its 11 pristine lakes, 130 wineries, four vibrant seasons, and endless opportunities for hiking, skiing, boating, wine tasting, shopping, golfing and sightseeing.

An all-star cast of tourism champions were honored in NYBP’s second-floor banquet room for making significant contributions, demonstrating marketing or service excellence, or developing outstanding products for the local tourism industry.

More than 130 individuals, businesses and organizations have been honored since 1993, said Knoblauch, and for good reason. Since from day one it’s been “all about the people,” she said.

“That’s what shines most brilliantly as I reflect on Finger Lakes Visitors Connection’s 35 years, our legacy awards, and what’s yet to come for our tourism industry,” said Knoblauch. “Legacies are passed on from one generation to the next. The stories of our award winners as contributors to the growth of our industry, as models for quality service, and as ‘pride distributors’ for our wonderful history, culture and Finger Lakes lifestyle are all inspiring.

“I love working in this industry,” she said, “and events like this that highlight the best of our workforce and our partners create a special sense of pride in tourism — and our people.”

Award recipients include Marjorie Morris (posthumously), for community philanthropy.

“The vast majority of tourism in Clifton Springs exists due to the passion and inspiration of Marjorie and her husband, Drew, who transformed and provided long-term support for the village, creating what is known as the ‘Morris Effect,’” Knoblauch said.

Elke Schmitt of Ray’s Restaurant was recognized for being a “frontliner,” in part because of her “infectious smile and charm … professionalism, efficiency and good humor,” said Knoblauch.

Joel Richter of Friends of the Railroad was recognized for his “work behind the scenes” that demonstrates passion, leadership, advocacy, fortitude and commitment.

Kindred Fare owner Susie Atvell was celebrated for marketing excellence.

“She’s a thoughtful, dynamic restaurateur who has created what she describes as a ‘spirited cookery’ made with fresh, local ingredients,” said Knoblauch. Of special note is Atvell’s online presence that pays homage to the Finger Lakes and supports Ontario County’s farm-to-table culinary reputation.

Mountain Horse Farm owners Suzanne and Ruud Vullers were recognized for business innovation in their creation of a unique experiential travel destination. That comes with opportunities for “cow cuddling,” horse clinics and spa treatments.

Messenger Post Media Senior Reporter Julie Sherwood was honored for supporting contributions to tourism,

Of Sherwood, Knoblauch said her work is “at the heart of what local newspapers are all about — providing in-depth stories on local activities and events that help us see, know, care and understand our community.

“Her articles educate, engage and build understanding of important issues that … drive conversation, serve as public record and cover news happening in our own backyard,” Knoblauch said.

Town of Gorham Supervisor Fred Lightfoote received kudos for advocacy and partnership.

“He’s a quiet leader and selfless spirit” who understands the importance of blending agriculture and tourism, said Knoblauch.

Michael Joseph of Naples Valley Visitors Association received the Signature Legacy Award.

“He’s the glue that holds the NVVA together, making Naples a premier tourism destination,” said Knoblauch. “His ability to foster community spirit and bring individuals and businesses together will leave a lasting legacy on the community.”

In honor and memory of the lasting contributions of John H. Brahm III — entrepreneur, mentor and tireless promoter of the Finger Lakes wine and tourism industry — Knoblauch announced that a gift had been made to one of his favorite projects: the Canandaigua Lake overlook at County Road 12 in South Bristol. The overlook, dedicated to Mr. Brahm, now has two scenic telescopes for viewing beautiful Canandaigua Lake.

For award recipients and guests alike, it was a meaningful night.

“It’s rewarding to be recognized for doing something that you love to do,” said Sherwood. “I’ve enjoyed this from the start and continue to. It’s where I live, so I feel like I’m promoting my home, my community where my friends live and play. That my reporting sheds light on what goes on here is rewarding, and it’s an honor to stand with the others who are being recognized for their work in our region.”

Award recipients, with commentary

Community Philanthropy: Marjorie Morris (posthumously): "We recognize Marjorie Morris with a posthumous Legacy Award for her work to transform downtown Clifton Springs into the picturesque, thriving village it is today. The vast majority of tourism in Clifton Springs exists due to the passion and inspiration of Marjorie and her husband, Drew, who transformed and provided long- term support for the Village, creating what is known locally as the 'Morris Effect.' In addition to tourism, their generosity also continues to impact health, education, literacy and the general economy of Ontario County."

Frontliner: Elke Schmitt, Ray’s Restaurant: "From her days of owning and running a catering business, to working as a wedding coordinator, to her current position at Ray’s Restaurant, Elke has always been committed to giving great service and ensuring her customers always have the best experience possible. Elke approaches every task with professionalism, efficiency, and good humor. The minute you walk through the door and Elke introduces herself as your server, you can tell she loves what she does and that she gets genuine delight from seeing happy customers."



Behind the Scenes: Joel Richter, Friends of the Railroad: "Joel’s passion for his community and for growing awareness of Ontario County’s railroad history has provided many people with the opportunity to visit, get aboard, and experience past and present railroad transportation. Through his efforts, Joel helps fulfill the mission of Friends of the Railroad, while supporting and enhancing Ontario County’s tourism assets."



Marketing Excellence: Susie Atvell, owner, Kindred Fare: "Kindred Fare’s Susie Atvell is a thoughtful, dynamic restaurateur, who has created what she describes as a 'spirited cookery,' that serves dishes and beverages made with fresh, local ingredients in a rustic, yet contemporary atmosphere. Susie has a hands-on approach when working with her restaurant team and she uses this same philosophy in her marketing efforts, involving staff in content development for the restaurant’s Instagram account that is updated with curated food and restaurant postings that help tell the story of what Kindred Fare is all about."



Business Innovation: Suzanne & Ruud Vullers, owners, Mountain Horse Farm: "Situated on 33 peaceful acres with stunning views and 3 miles of walking trails, Mountain Horse Farm is an example of experiential travel at its best. The Horse and Cow experiences at Mountain Horse Farm are a unique way to connect, interact and have fun, while relaxing. You can stay in the Lodge or Carriage House or get really close to nature by spending the night at a traditional Sioux Indian Tipi. You can even bring your pooch with you and book them into their own spacious suite at the Doggie Hotel. Who to credit for all this innovation? Suzanne and Ruud."



Supporting Contributions to Tourism: Julie Sherwood, senior reporter, Messenger Post Newspapers: "Julie’s coverage of Ontario County’s tourism industry is at the heart of what local newspapers are all about — providing in-depth stories on local activities and events that help us see, know, care and understand our community. Her articles educate, engage and build understanding of important issues that affect us and our community. They drive conversation, serve as public record and cover news happening in our own backyard."



Advocacy & Partnership: Fred Lightfoote, Town of Gorham Supervisor: "As a member of the Ontario County Board of Supervisors, representing the Town of Gorham, Fred Lightfoote serves on the Planning & Environmental Quality Committee which oversees Tourism Promotion for Ontario County. He is a longtime supporter and advocate for tourism, helping to spread the positive message about tourism, its close integration with agriculture and its impact on Ontario County."



Signature Legacy Award: Michael Joseph, Naples Valley Visitors Association: "Michael Joseph is the glue that holds the Naples Valley Visitors Association together, making Naples a premier tourism destination. His work to grow membership, promote community businesses, lead teams that organize annual events and his ability to keep communication open among members, is invaluable to the success of Naples as a thriving community. Michael’s ability to foster community spirit, bringing individual people and businesses together to benefit the whole, will leave a lasting legacy on the community of Naples."



John H. Brahm III Legacy Award: "John H. Brahm III was respected and had received recognition for his leadership and innovation to the hospitality and tourism industry of Ontario County; including leadership in acquiring the land for the County Road #12 Overlook in the Town of South Bristol, and the entrepreneurial start-ups of the Canandaigua Lake Wine Trail and the ROC/FLX Craft Beverage Trail. John was also engaged in other community activities including the Rotary Club (where he had 48 year of perfect attendance), the South Bristol Historical Society and numerous other Naples not-for-profits. John was one of Ontario County’s legendary entrepreneurs and was admired for his good humor, dedication, responsibility, leadership and selfless giving of time and talents."