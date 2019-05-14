The former chief operating officer of Morgan Management pleaded guilty Monday for his role in a multi-million dollar fraud scheme. Scott Cresswell, 52, of Ionia pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Cresswell was COO of Morgan Management, LLC from March of 2017 to April of 2018.

During that time, federal prosecutors say Cresswell conspired with others, under the direction of Robert Morgan and others, fraudulently to obtain insurance policy proceeds for repairs on properties managed by Morgan Management, LLC.

Cresswell admitted they inflated insurance claims on 34 Rochester area properties after the 2017 windstorm, profiting more than $2 million.

Cresswell also admitted that, at Robert Morgan's direction, he encouraged and instructed others to "grind the best you can" in order to get the profit for repair work.

Robert Morgan hasn't been charged.

At sentencing, Cresswell faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of $5,994,639.86.