The Rochester Lilac Festival is set to reopen Tuesday.

The good news comes after the festival was canceled Monday due to heavy rain.

The festival will reopen at noon just in time for lunch specials. This will be an hour and a half delay from the normal start time of 10:30 a.m.

Grass lots will remain closed Tuesday, but free parking is available at the new Azalea Lot at 1065 Elmwood Avenue until 3 p.m. and $5 from 3 p.m. to close.

A complimentary shuttle will run from the Azalea Lot to the festival grounds from noon until close.

All scheduled performances and entertainment will go on as planned at the festival grounds.

