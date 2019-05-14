The Scleroderma Foundation Tri-State Chapter and Greater Rochester Scleroderma Support Group will host this year’s Stepping Out to Cure Scleroderma on June 1 at Seneca Park, 2222 St. Paul St., Rochester.

This walk brings together families and individuals affected by scleroderma, a disease in which patients’ immune systems attack their bodies. Proceeds from the event will go toward support, education and research.

Runners will step off at 9 a.m., followed by walkers at 10 a.m. The event will include food, raffles and entertainment. Registration costs $25 before May 30, then increases to $30. Children ages 5-15 can register for $10. All registered participants will receive a T-shirt.

Call (800) 867-0885 or visit scleroderma.org/steppingoutrochester for information.