Artist Patricia Tribastone, who paints primarily in pastel and oil, will provide a short talk on “Judging Criteria and Critiques” of work brought in by Irondequoit Art Club members.

The presentation will be held at 7:30 p.m. on May 28 at Chapel Oaks, St. Ann’s Community, 1550 Portland Ave., Rochester. The site is accessible to all. There is no admission fee for the event.

Born in New York state, Tribastone was educated at Oneonta State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in dietetics in 1977. She worked as a registered dietitian for 20 years and then decided to leave the medical field to pursue her art. She paints primarily in pastel and oil. Most of her paintings depict still-life and are done in a representational style. Her use of color and light are distinguishing factors in her work.

Tribastone has had local and national exhibitions where she received awards and recognition for her artwork including Best of Show at the Northeast National Pastel Exhibit in Old Forge, the Diane Bernhard Gold Medal award at the Pastel Society of America (2013), first place in the Oil Division at the Hilton Head Biennial (2013) and the Masters Circle award from the International Association of Pastel Societies. She is a Master Signature member of the Pastel Society of America and Master member of the International Association of Pastel Societies, member of the Pastel Society of Western New York and the Adirondack Pastel Society. Tribastone also belongs to the Rochester Art Club and is a juried member of the International Guild of Realism and the Salmagundi Club of New York City.

Tribastone has been published in the Pastel Journal, “Pastel Essentials,” an e-magazine published by American Artist (2011), and featured in the American Artist Magazine (2010), as well as American Artist “Guide to Floral Painting” (2011). She has been teaching at the Art Stop in Webster since 2004. She is currently the blog author for the National Oil and Acrylic Painters Society. She teaches and demonstrates on a regular basis. She devotes herself to her art full-time and maintains a gallery/studio in Canandaigua. Also, she is represented by Rochester’s Oxford Gallery and Gallery 3040 in Old Forge.

Tribastone currently maintains a studio at 32 S. Main St., Canandaigua, and can be reached at ptribastoneart@outlook.com or (585) 217-2460.