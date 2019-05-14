Victor High School DECA chapter members attended the organization’s 2019 International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Nathan Black earned a top 10 test score at the international level in the entrepreneurship series.

Also competing at the international level were Sydney Charleton, Alex Crane, Jordan Gravino, Matt Leonardo, Rachael Link, Georgia Mowers, Jack Spiegelhoff and Anna Williams. Angelina Galante, Taylor Hersh and Chloe Whittier attended DECA international leadership seminars.

“I truly wish every business student could experience ICDC, because it provides a glimpse of the atmosphere that exists outside the classroom — an atmosphere that demands responsibility, ambition and determination in order to succeed,” said Crane, senior co-president of the Victor chapter.

Approximately 120,000 student members take part in the organization’s competitive events program during the school year, allowing them to compete for local and regional titles. The competitions are designed to simulate real-life business scenarios, and test students’ academic understanding and skills development.

The top state and provincial winners put their talents to the test during the program’s final round of competition in Orlando. This year’s ICDC hosted 20,000 members and advisers, DECA’s largest conference to date.

“Having the opportunity to compete in a business atmosphere with over 17,000 other students is truly unbelievable,” said Leonardo, senior vice president of the Victor chapter. “ICDC is an experience that puts perspective on many different things in the business world and motivates me to continue to compete in the future when looking for a job in the business field.”

DECA members also engaged in leadership academies and networking opportunities with over 60 internationally recognized businesses.